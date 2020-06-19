Aviva PLC Sells 784 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,234,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,330,000 after buying an additional 77,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,121,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,250,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,135,000 after buying an additional 645,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,689,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,616,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $32.33 on Friday. Cna Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Cna Financial had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 161,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.49 per share, with a total value of $5,240,799.45. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

