Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 91.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCM. ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of HCM opened at $23.00 on Friday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

