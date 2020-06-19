AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AXAHY stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AXA has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.