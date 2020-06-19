AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXGN stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.43. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $392.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.43.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that AxoGen will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

