AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Up 67.3% in June

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the May 31st total of 693,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Get AXT alerts:

Shares of AXTI opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.02. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 29.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.