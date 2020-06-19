B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.38. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,570 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80,095 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 723,928 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 135,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

