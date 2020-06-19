B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.05% from the company’s previous close.

NCMI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 236,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,297,097 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,041 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 29.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 820,456 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $4,704,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,706,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,973,000 after buying an additional 220,939 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

