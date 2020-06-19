Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

