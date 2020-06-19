Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,258 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,954,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,701,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,462 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 257,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 189,932 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 126,878 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

