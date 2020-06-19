Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,573 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Bancolombia worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 23,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,047 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bancolombia by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,361,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $27.36 on Friday. Bancolombia SA has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

