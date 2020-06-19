Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TELNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

