Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASHTY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $145.70. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.