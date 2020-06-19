Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TLSNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TELIA Co A B/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

