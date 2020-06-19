Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €47.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €47.00 ($52.81) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €52.71 ($59.22).

Shares of BAS opened at €51.14 ($57.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 1 year high of €72.17 ($81.09).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

