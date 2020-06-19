Bennett S. Lebow Sells 150,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.98. Vector Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vector Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

