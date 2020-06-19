Berenberg Bank Lowers DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) to Hold

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEMANT A S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of DEMANT A S/ADR stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. DEMANT A S/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

DEMANT A S/ADR Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

