Bertrandt (BDT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bertrandt (ETR: BDT) in the last few weeks:

6/9/2020 – Bertrandt was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Bertrandt was given a new €39.00 ($43.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Bertrandt was given a new €26.00 ($29.21) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Bertrandt was given a new €34.00 ($38.20) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Bertrandt was given a new €39.00 ($43.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Bertrandt was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Bertrandt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/28/2020 – Bertrandt was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Bertrandt was given a new €30.00 ($33.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Bertrandt was given a new €30.00 ($33.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Bertrandt was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Bertrandt was given a new €30.00 ($33.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR BDT opened at €36.50 ($41.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. Bertrandt AG has a 1-year low of €25.00 ($28.09) and a 1-year high of €66.90 ($75.17). The firm has a market cap of $370.23 million and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.50.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

