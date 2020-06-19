BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.26% of BeyondAirInc . worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XAIR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

