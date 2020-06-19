Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, insider William D. Pitchford bought 10,000 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,367 shares of company stock valued at $81,809. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 1,338.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 107,202 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BASI opened at $5.30 on Friday. Bioanalytical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

