Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $316.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

BIIB opened at $260.30 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

