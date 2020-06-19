BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “performer” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.62.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $113.83 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.61 and a beta of 1.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,117,607.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,132 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,860 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

