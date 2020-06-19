BlackRock Inc. Acquires 17,435 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Cidara Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

CDTX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

