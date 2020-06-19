BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,553 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dyadic International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 16,166.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dyadic International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. Dyadic International, Inc has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $226.35 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 523.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DYAI. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Dyadic International Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

