BlackRock Inc. Buys 180,753 Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,753 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.51% of TransEnterix worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransEnterix during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter.

TransEnterix stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

