BlackRock Inc. Buys 31,637 Shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lipocine were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,484 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lipocine from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

LPCN opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Lipocine Inc has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

