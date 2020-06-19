BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.50% of Acme United worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acme United by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Acme United by 1,780.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Acme United by 11,358.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $21.84 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

