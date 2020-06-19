BlackRock Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.35% of Manitex International worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Manitex International by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 134,964 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Manitex International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 929,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 134,142 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 937,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 84,540 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 225,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 237,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Manitex International Inc has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.