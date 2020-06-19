BlackRock Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.99% of Shiloh Industries worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHLO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shiloh Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Shiloh Industries by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shiloh Industries stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Shiloh Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Shiloh Industries Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.