BlackRock Inc. Has $348,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 578.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the period.

SLV opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

