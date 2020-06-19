BlackRock Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.62% of Trinity Place worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPHS. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Shares of Trinity Place stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Trinity Place Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.