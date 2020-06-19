BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Five Point by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five Point by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Five Point by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 968,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $5,404,709.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,516,204 shares of company stock worth $12,644,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Five Point from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of FPH opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $765.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.19. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts expect that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

