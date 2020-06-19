BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.39% of Postal Realty Trust worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTL. BTIG Research began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $52,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,516.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTL opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 million and a P/E ratio of -35.82.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.