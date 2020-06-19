BlackRock Inc. Makes New $391,000 Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,234 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $310,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in UBS Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,728,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

