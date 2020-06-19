BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,108 Shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.88% of Bio-Path worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $4.98 on Friday. Bio-Path Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings Inc will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

