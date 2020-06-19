BlackRock Inc. Purchases 699 Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.58% of United-Guardian worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $15.31 on Friday. United-Guardian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $70.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.3%.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

