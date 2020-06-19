BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 56,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 930,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

