BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Youngevity International were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of YGYI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Youngevity International Inc has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Youngevity International Profile

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

