BlackRock Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $640,000.

Shares of IEME opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

