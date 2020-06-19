BlackRock Inc. Sells 37,985 Shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,985 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.75% of Surface Oncology worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.60. Surface Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.59 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SURF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

