BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,986 Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.46% of TravelCenters of America worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $174.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.94. TravelCenters of America LLC has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts expect that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

