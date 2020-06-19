BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,473 Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.37% of CB Financial Services worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBFV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,890 shares of company stock valued at $87,735. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBFV. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

