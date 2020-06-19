BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.44% of THL Credit worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in THL Credit during the 4th quarter worth $7,831,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 3,410.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,434,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCRD shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on THL Credit from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other THL Credit news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn sold 30,600 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $90,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRD stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. THL Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $104.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 197.03%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

