BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,751 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $34.31.

