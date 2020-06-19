BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after buying an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after purchasing an additional 890,787 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,946,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $77,549,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.14.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $8,013,837.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,837.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,417 shares of company stock valued at $149,849,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $241.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.00 and a beta of -1.56. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $243.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

