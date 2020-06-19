BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,753 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after buying an additional 1,523,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,282,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:TNET opened at $55.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,854.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $139,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,225 shares of company stock worth $7,729,832 in the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

