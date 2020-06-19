BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $507,000 Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 551.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Software were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 334,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 27.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 485,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in American Software by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMSWA. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $19.30 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $616.67 million, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

