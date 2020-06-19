BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $562,000 Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 195.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,992 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 574,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,237,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 109,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVR shares. Barclays cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.