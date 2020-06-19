BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 207.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,389 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,022,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,907,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $215,643.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,755.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $487,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 85,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,736.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,960 shares of company stock valued at $28,313,162 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

