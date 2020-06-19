BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,001 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94.

