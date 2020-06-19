BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €45.00 ($50.56) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($38.99) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.18 ($47.40).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €36.35 ($40.84) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.46. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($77.72).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

